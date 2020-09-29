AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of AAON opened at $58.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11. AAON has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $61.09.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). AAON had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other AAON news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 3,385 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $203,675.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at $521,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 21,937 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $1,307,445.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,408 over the last 90 days. 22.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in AAON by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.