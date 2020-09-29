AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. 18,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,520. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

