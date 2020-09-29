888 Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Update

888 Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Shares of EIHDF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,516. 888 Holdings Public has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.

EIHDF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

