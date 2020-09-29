$665.85 Million in Sales Expected for Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) will report $665.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $633.40 million. Laureate Education reported sales of $773.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Laureate Education.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.53 million. Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAUR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

NASDAQ:LAUR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 25,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 100.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter worth $73,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 82.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.