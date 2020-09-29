$66.03 Million in Sales Expected for Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) to announce $66.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $1.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,673.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $75.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $188.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $282.70 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $507.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.39). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. 13,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,888. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41.

In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $107,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3,297.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,193,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,257,000 after acquiring an additional 668,026 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4,780.8% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,882,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 18,319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 892,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after buying an additional 887,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,892,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.