$60.00 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report sales of $60.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.50 million and the highest is $60.50 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $55.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $239.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.50 million to $240.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $232.36 million, with estimates ranging from $229.90 million to $234.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPF. ValuEngine lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of CPF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.38. 4,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,031. The company has a market cap of $387.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.17. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 48.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 144,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 233.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 28.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after buying an additional 167,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

