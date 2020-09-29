47,343 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Purchased by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,895,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,577,000 after acquiring an additional 143,239 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,666,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after acquiring an additional 226,561 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $63.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,763,563 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.52.

