$4.31 EPS Expected for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) This Quarter

Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) to announce $4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported earnings of $3.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $18.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $13.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.13.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $91,338.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 50,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,660,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 647.9% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,072.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 18,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $143.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.