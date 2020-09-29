$2.96 EPS Expected for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will report earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.28. Home Depot reported earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $11.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $11.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $12.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.72.

NYSE HD opened at $272.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.33 and its 200-day moving average is $242.27. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $293.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 51.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

