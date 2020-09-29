1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) Short Interest Update

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 236.4% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PIH opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. 1347 Property Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of ($0.55) million for the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered 1347 Property Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

