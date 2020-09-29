$130.40 Million in Sales Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to announce sales of $130.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the lowest is $128.80 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $186.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $580.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $576.24 million to $585.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $597.48 million, with estimates ranging from $566.96 million to $628.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 153.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $382.97 million, a PE ratio of 123.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

