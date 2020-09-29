11,077 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $165.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,978,653. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $134.45 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.71.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

