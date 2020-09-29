$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Honeywell International reported earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $164.64 on Friday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

