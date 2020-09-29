$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) will report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.05. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.31.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.64. 21,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,681. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.18.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $3,739,096.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,510,816.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,534 shares of company stock valued at $19,458,608 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

