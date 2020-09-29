0x Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, 0x has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $296.83 million and $51.15 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00003711 BTC on exchanges including Tokenomy, FCoin, Binance and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00266106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00041233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00091324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.60 or 0.01585291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00180984 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 743,255,196 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Independent Reserve, Binance, Crex24, Bilaxy, C2CX, Bittrex, Iquant, DDEX, AirSwap, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Tokenomy, IDEX, Mercatox, Cobinhood, BitMart, FCoin, OKEx, Hotbit, BitBay, Radar Relay, Fatbtc, Upbit, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, GOPAX, Vebitcoin, Zebpay, Huobi, Bitbns, Gate.io, CoinTiger, Liqui, Poloniex, Koinex, Livecoin, Bithumb, Coinone, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, WazirX, Gatecoin, ABCC, DigiFinex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

