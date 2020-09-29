$0.50 EPS Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.49. Genpact reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 100.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Genpact by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,765,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

G stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,363. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genpact has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $45.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.