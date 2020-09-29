$0.48 EPS Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.51. Hudson Pacific Properties reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%.

HPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $115,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,625.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,346,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,106 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,837,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,667,000 after purchasing an additional 551,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,814,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,454,000 after buying an additional 123,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,859,000 after buying an additional 813,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,461,000 after buying an additional 63,190 shares during the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

