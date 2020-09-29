-$0.37 EPS Expected for Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.30). Mohawk Group reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million.

MWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 103,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,469 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the second quarter worth $732,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the first quarter valued at $250,000.

Shares of MWK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,317. Mohawk Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

