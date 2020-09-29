-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.47). Yelp posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 314.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YELP. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Yelp from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $44,919.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,742.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $58,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $409,717. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yelp by 246.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,529 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,090 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 27.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383,629 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $78,263,000 after purchasing an additional 736,098 shares during the period. Prescott General Partners LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 5,651,016 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $101,888,000 after purchasing an additional 694,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 86.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,724 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 477,291 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YELP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 23,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,341. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. Yelp has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -117.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.