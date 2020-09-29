$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wendys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.12. Wendys posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wendys will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wendys from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Kass bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $73,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,033.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wendys in the first quarter valued at $81,840,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wendys by 5,941.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,170,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,738 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wendys by 12,991.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,400,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,497,000 after buying an additional 1,389,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,708,000 after buying an additional 895,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 1st quarter worth about $11,802,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 91,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,247. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. Wendys has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

