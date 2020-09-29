-$0.13 EPS Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HBM opened at $4.10 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -5.26%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

