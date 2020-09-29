$0.13 EPS Expected for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.16. Diversified Healthcare Trust posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 30,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,777. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $21,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $18,043,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $17,855,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 529.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,199,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,006,000 after buying an additional 4,373,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

