$0.09 EPS Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.50%.

HSII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of HSII stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.03. 2,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,579. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $382.97 million, a P/E ratio of 123.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

