$0.08 EPS Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Halliburton reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 162,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,999 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 45,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 221.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,264 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

