-$0.06 EPS Expected for Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Weidai’s earnings. Weidai reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weidai will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Weidai.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weidai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WEI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. 1,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,195. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. Weidai has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

About Weidai

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

