-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Broadwind Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadwind Energy.

Get Broadwind Energy alerts:

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWEN shares. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Broadwind Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 19,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $60,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWEN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.01. 113,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 million, a P/E ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 1.59. Broadwind Energy has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind Energy (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.