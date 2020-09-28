Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $164.37 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, Hotbit, BitForex and Coinhub. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $164.37 million and approximately $19.26 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00254669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00097466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.87 or 0.01586887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00188119 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,757,801,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,466,333,852 tokens. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DragonEX, Huobi, DEx.top, Upbit, OOOBTC, WazirX, BitForex, Korbit, Ethfinex, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Coinhub, GOPAX, Coinone, AirSwap, Tokenomy, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Koinex, Binance, OTCBTC, Gate.io, IDEX, OKEx, FCoin, Hotbit, DDEX, Zebpay, BitMart and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.