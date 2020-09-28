Zel (ZEL) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market cap of $3.06 million and $1.11 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00522127 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00074277 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00053091 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000824 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 114,225,975 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

