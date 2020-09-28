Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) to “Hold”

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get Remark alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MARK. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Remark in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.97. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Remark will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARK. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Remark in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Remark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Remark in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Remark by 758.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Remark (MARK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.