Zacks Investment Research Upgrades P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) to “Hold”

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is an irregular route, common and contract motor carrier authorized to transport general commodities. The freight consists primarily of automotive parts, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and products from the manufacturing sector, such as heating and air conditioning units. All freight is transported as truckload quantities. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. P.A.M. Transportation Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $71.56. The stock has a market cap of $231.04 million, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.58). P.A.M. Transportation Services had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $92.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTSI. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 18.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 18,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 407.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 44.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

