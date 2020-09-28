Zacks Investment Research Lowers WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WSFS. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 22,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 101,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.