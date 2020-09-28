Zacks Investment Research Lowers Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.85.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $492,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,800 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at $887,699.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

