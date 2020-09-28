Zacks Investment Research Lowers Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Casper Sleep in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NYSE:CSPR opened at $6.65 on Friday. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffery R. Chapin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 350,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,344.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Krim purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,537,176 shares in the company, valued at $14,756,889.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Casper Sleep by 29.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

