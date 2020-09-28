Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) to Hold

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $5.67 on Friday. Rekor Systems has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $97,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Alan Berman acquired 2,725,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $7,005,398.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,836 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,938.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rekor Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Rekor Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

