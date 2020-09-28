Zacks Investment Research Downgrades INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Get INDIVIOR PLC/S alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of INVVY opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

About INDIVIOR PLC/S

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INDIVIOR PLC/S (INVVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INDIVIOR PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDIVIOR PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.