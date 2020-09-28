Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.12). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 280.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLSD shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Shares of CLSD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.