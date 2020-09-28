Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Brokerages expect S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) to announce sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the lowest is $1.65 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $7.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.54.

S&P Global stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $355.55. 24,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $353.95 and its 200-day moving average is $314.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.