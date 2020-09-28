Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.10. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,900%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.97.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. 1,065,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,937,250. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 2.37. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

