Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.10. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,900%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. 1,065,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,937,250. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 2.37. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.
Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.
