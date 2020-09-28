Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) will report sales of $5.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.19 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $6.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $23.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.50 billion to $23.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $25.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.35 billion to $26.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Melius raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 86,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,371. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,222.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

