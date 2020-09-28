Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) will report sales of $5.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.19 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $6.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $23.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.50 billion to $23.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $25.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.35 billion to $26.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.
CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.58%.
Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 86,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,371. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,222.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CNH Industrial Company Profile
CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.
Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.