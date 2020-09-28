Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.23). Chico’s FAS posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chico’s FAS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.18 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 7.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 48.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.01. 1,251,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,422. The company has a market capitalization of $118.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $5.14.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.