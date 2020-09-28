Zacks: Analysts Expect Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) will announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.78. Ingevity posted earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGVT. ValuEngine lowered Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Ingevity stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.05. 3,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,607. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.28. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $94.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 11.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

