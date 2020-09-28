Zacks: Analysts Expect Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $159,965.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,236.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $58,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,859.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,514 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth $422,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.81. 8,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,260. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.89 million, a PE ratio of 322.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.