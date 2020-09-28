Zacks: Analysts Expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $444.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) will announce sales of $444.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $456.00 million and the lowest is $434.00 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $669.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.67 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 18.17%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALSN. ValuEngine downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Allison Transmission stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 25,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 37.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $106,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 15.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.