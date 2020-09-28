Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 802,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 35,573 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at $1,076,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 75.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 327,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 140,620 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

