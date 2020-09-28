Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Exelixis posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $79,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,831 shares of company stock valued at $702,011. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Exelixis by 893.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 987,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after buying an additional 887,855 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 100.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 33.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $23.67. 11,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,504. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

