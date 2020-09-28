Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.38. Capital Southwest posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 28.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 28.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 68,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 196,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 22,653.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,602. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a market cap of $263.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.