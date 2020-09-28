Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to announce sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year sales of $7.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Autoliv by 159.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 22.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 454.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 474,721 shares during the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.16. 9,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $87.01.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

