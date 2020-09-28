Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,100 shares, an increase of 1,584.9% from the August 31st total of 44,400 shares. Approximately 41.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YTEN. National Securities raised shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

YTEN opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. Yield10 Bioscience has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.55.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.38. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

