XPeng (NASDAQ:XPEV) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of XPeng (NASDAQ:XPEV) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

NASDAQ XPEV opened at $17.93 on Friday. XPeng has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart electric vehicles (EVs) in China. It offers the G3 SUV and a four-door sports sedan the P7, as well as autonomous driving software system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.