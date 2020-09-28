X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XFOR. Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of XFOR opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $67,088.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $76,704.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,767 shares of company stock valued at $336,201. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

